A Ranchi court on Thursday sentenced a minor, who was one of the 12 accused in a gang rape case, to life imprisonment after convicting him.

The special Children/Posco court also slapped a Rs 60,000 fine on him.

On November 26, 2019, a law student was gang raped by 12 youths on the Ring Road. The other 11 youths were convicted and sentenced to life terms on March 2, 2020. The minor accused’s case was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.

The rape survivor, in her statement, had said “the minor was more violent than other rape accused. The minor raped me two times and he was threatening to kill me”.

Police had arrested all the 12 accused in 24 hours of the crime and filed the charge sheet in 23 days, submitting CCTV footage, the bike used in the crime and forensic and DNA reports of the accused and the victim.

