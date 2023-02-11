A minor child was allegedly sodomised by five boys living in his neighbourhood many times in last few years in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area, said an official on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that on Friday, a complaint regarding it was received in Civil Lines police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the minor reported that he had been sexually abused by some local boys. The victim’s mother gave a written complaint regarding sodomy with the minor by the five boys at different times from the last few years,” said the DCP.

“The medical examination of the victim child was conducted and a case under sections 4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the official, adding that further probe is going on.

20230211-120602