Minor stabbed by students while trying to save his friend in Delhi

Three students stabbed a minor boy while he was trying to save his friend and neighbour in Delhi’s Kalkaji area. The injured boy is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

A senior police officer said that on Wednesday, the police received information that a boy has been admitted to the Hamdard Hospital with stab wounds. On reaching the hospital, the police learnt that a group of three boys, all minors, had stabbed the boy on the chest. The boy was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the injured boy’s 14-year-old neighbour, who is a student of Class 8 at a government school in Kalkaji, few days back he got into an argument with a student from another section of the same school while playing.

“At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday when he was returning from school, the boy with whom he had an argument attacked him along with two other boys. When his neighbour and friend tried to intervene to save him, the trio started beating him up instead. One of the attackers then took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest before all three of them fled from the spot. A motorcyclist passing by took the injured boy to the hospital,” the officer said.

“The police apprehended a 15-year-old boy on Thursday in connection with the case. A search is on to nab the remaining accused, who are residents of Govindpuri,” the officer said.

