Minor stabbed to death by boyfriend in Delhi

In a bone chilling incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to her death by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Outernorth Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, even hit the girl with a stone.

According to police, on Sunday an information was received regarding murder of a girl following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The body of Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy body, was found on the street. It was learnt that the girl was walking on the street when suddenly Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times” said a senior police official.

Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but had a quarrel recently.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son Sunday when Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone,” said a police official privy to investigation.

“Sahil is absconding and a search is underway to nab him. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father,” the official added.

