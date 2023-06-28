WORLD

Minor stabbed to death in Melbourne

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Australia’s Melbourne city, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the police in Victoria, of which Melbourne is the state capital, emergency services were called to Bailey Street in St Albans following reports of an injured male having been found on the road, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning, Victoria Police Detective Inspector David Dunstan said the victim and his two friends were in the CBD of Melbourne, then caught a train to Ginifer railway station and after leaving Ginifer they were walking home.

“A vehicle approached them. The vehicle turned and struck them on the road. After that occurred, the vehicle stopped and two males exited the vehicle,” said Dunstan.

They were armed with knives and it appears that they have assaulted the victim fatally wounding him, he added.

The police officer noted that the other two boys, who were with the victim at the time, then fled the scene and they were physically uninjured.

“It’s still very early in the investigation to determine why this has occurred. We have no information at this stage to indicate that it’s gang-related in any way. And we believe that this was, however, a targeted assault on the victim,” said Dunstan.

