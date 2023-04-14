INDIA

Minor stripped, made to chant religious slogans in MP’s Indore

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stripped and forced to chant religious slogans in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accused, who are also minors and known to the victim, have been detained, the official said on Friday.

According to police, the incident came into light late on Thursday after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The victim was playing near Star Square when one of the accused approached him and took him to another location.

The victim told police that upon reaching near a flyover in Mahalaxmi Nagar area, another boy joined them. The duo forced him to chant religious slogans. They also allegedly beat him and made him take off his clothes.

He managed to escape and narrated the entire incident to his parents. Following which, the parents took him to a nearby police station and lodged a complaint on Thursday.

“Accused and the victim were known to each other. We have detained the accused and booked them under relevant IPC. We have also requested people not to make the video of the incident viral on social media, as both accused and victim are minor. We are trying to find out what made the accused do such an act,” police said.

Further investigation is underway,” a senior police official told IANS.

