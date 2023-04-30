INDIA

Minor thief tied to pole, brutally thrashed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

NewsWire
0
0

Mob ‘justice’ has become frequent in Bihar and one such incident was reported from Muzaffarpur district on Sunday when a thief was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten by local villagers before police rescued him.

The incident occurred at Madhopur Susta village under Sadar police station in the district.

A minor, who entered a shop by breaking through its asbestos roof, was spotted stealing by locals, who surrounded the shop and brought him outside.

They then tied the alleged thief to an electric pole and brutally assaulted him. The thief kept on pleading for mercy but no one paid any heed to him. Some of them even made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

When local police learnt about the incident, they immediately went to Madhopur Susta village and rescued the minor.

“We have rescued the minor from the mob. The villagers have levelled allegations of stealing goods from a shop. We are investigating it,” Sadar SHO Satyendra Mishra said.

20230430-162803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra reports 22,204 new cases, 85 deaths on Wednesday

    We will act with iron fist against drugs: Goa CM

    Trinamool trying to gain political mileage from ‘mock troubles’ in Tripura:...

    NGT takes serious note of environmental violation in UP’s multi-crore smart...