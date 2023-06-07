A minor tribal girl was gang-raped by 8 youths in Bihar’s Bagaha district, police said on Wednesday, adding all the accused, aged 19 to 25, have been arrested.

The police said that the victim was on the way with her uncle for a marriage function on Tuesday night. When they reached near Majhaua village under Laukaria police station, he went to relieve himself and asking her to stay at the canal.

Soon, two miscreants came there and started molesting the girl. When the victim sought help, her uncle rushed to the place and confronted them. The accused the called six of their friends who came there and brutally assaulted him until he fell unconscious. After that, they took the girl in an agricultural field of sugarcane and brutalised her one by one. They kidnapped her at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and held captive till 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When her uncle gathered some consciousness, he rushed to the marriage venue and informed the local police about the incident.

“When we received information about the gang rape, we immediately went there and managed to nab all the accused. We have also conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms sexual assault. The accused are booked under the POCSO act,” said Nandji Prasad, SDPO of Ram Nagar range in Bagaha.

“The accused are identified as Chantan Mahto, Jiwan Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Sardar Mahto, Kantilal Mahto, Munna Mahto and Ravindra Mahto. We are also called for the FSL team for the scientific probe. They have collected samples from the crime scene. All accused belong to Majhaua village. The interrogation of the accused is currently underway,” Prasad said.

20230607-211604