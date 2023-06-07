INDIA

Minor tribal girl, on way to wedding, gang raped by 8 in Bihar’s Bagaha

NewsWire
0
0

A minor tribal girl was gang-raped by 8 youths in Bihar’s Bagaha district, police said on Wednesday, adding all the accused, aged 19 to 25, have been arrested.

The police said that the victim was on the way with her uncle for a marriage function on Tuesday night. When they reached near Majhaua village under Laukaria police station, he went to relieve himself and asking her to stay at the canal.

Soon, two miscreants came there and started molesting the girl. When the victim sought help, her uncle rushed to the place and confronted them. The accused the called six of their friends who came there and brutally assaulted him until he fell unconscious. After that, they took the girl in an agricultural field of sugarcane and brutalised her one by one. They kidnapped her at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and held captive till 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When her uncle gathered some consciousness, he rushed to the marriage venue and informed the local police about the incident.

“When we received information about the gang rape, we immediately went there and managed to nab all the accused. We have also conducted medical examination of the victim which confirms sexual assault. The accused are booked under the POCSO act,” said Nandji Prasad, SDPO of Ram Nagar range in Bagaha.

“The accused are identified as Chantan Mahto, Jiwan Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Sardar Mahto, Kantilal Mahto, Munna Mahto and Ravindra Mahto. We are also called for the FSL team for the scientific probe. They have collected samples from the crime scene. All accused belong to Majhaua village. The interrogation of the accused is currently underway,” Prasad said.

20230607-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Darjeeling witnesses first snowfall of the year

    South actress Sadaa’s take on life: Only objective is to be...

    Mobile vans to ensure judicious use of farm chemicals in Haryana

    Trinamool youth leader’s brother sent to jail for 14 days