INDIALIFESTYLE

Minorities Commission team visits disputed religious site in Arunachal

NewsWire
0
0

A two-member team of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) led by its vice-chairperson Kersi K. Deboo visited Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district to examine a disputed religious site which both Buddhists and Sikhs claim to be their holy place.

Shi Yomi district officials on Friday said that Beboo along with NCM member Rinchen Lhamo held a two-hour long meeting with representatives of the Buddhist Memba community in Mechuka on Thursday and visited the Neh Pema Shelpu Drupkhang, a cave revered by the local Buddhist Memba community.

No representative from the Sikh community, however, attended the meeting, officials said.

Neh-Nang Cultural Development Society (NNCDS) President Norbu Tsering Naksang said that they apprised the NCM members and highlighted all related issues.

The NNCDS represents the Memba community people living in large areas of the Shi-Yomi district for centuries.

“We have placed the issues arising out of mixing a gurudwara with our historical site, Neh Pema Shelpu Drupkhang where Rinpoche Padmasambhava meditated,” Naksang told the media on Friday.

Noting that a peaceful solution to the issue is required, he said that they are expecting an appropriate decision from the NCM.

Associated with Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the Neh Pema Shelpu Drupkhang shrine is about 14 km from the sub-divisional headquarters Mechuka.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has recently alleged that the historic Neh Pema Shelpu Drupkhang gurdwara has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

The matter drew attention after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the shrine and shared pictures on his Facebook page on April 8.

Based on the SGPC’s claim, the NCM sought a factual report from the Arunachal Pradesh government on April 24.

Some people claimed that the gurdwara, where Guru Nanak had meditated, came up after a Sikh army officer was posted there in the 1980s.

The locals also pointed out that the Army looks after the gurdwara as no Sikhs have ever settled in the area to take care of it.

20230519-174601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AirAsia India flyers can now avail high-res digital content

    Border firing: Most offices in Shillong shut; vehicles stranded

    AAP refuses to leave after adjournment of MCD House

    IND vs SL: Hardik to lead in T20Is, Rohit returns for...