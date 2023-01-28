Actor Ayush Mehra, who will be soon seen in streaming show ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, has shared that the title is not the second season of the show, the trailer of which was recently released.

As seen in the trailer, through two timelines the show will dive deeper into the lead pair Varun and Ria’s relationship, giving an honest look at love and breakups in today’s times in a very nuanced manner.

Speaking about ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, Ayush Mehra shared: “Before you start watching ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, I want to tell you that it is not season two. It is a new chapter, we did season one at a time and space where things were different. Watch it with an open heart, watch it because it not only talks about relationships, it’s a show about life, it’s a show about adulting, insecurity, instability, and how to happily let go and still be content.”

His co-actor in the series Aisha Ahmed, who portrays his love interest Ria, shared, “I think it will make you uncomfortable at certain points but just sitting with us, it will make you feel a lot of things, some things are good while somethings will be bad, but I promise you at the end you will go back with a very happy and full heart.”

She further mentioned: “Something that Yogi (director) keeps saying is that, it’s a film, it’s not episodic so you can’t leave midway and decide if you like it or not.”

Produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, the series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on February 14.

