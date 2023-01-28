ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Minus One: New Chapter’ is a completely new chapter, reveals Ayush Mehra

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ayush Mehra, who will be soon seen in streaming show ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, has shared that the title is not the second season of the show, the trailer of which was recently released.

As seen in the trailer, through two timelines the show will dive deeper into the lead pair Varun and Ria’s relationship, giving an honest look at love and breakups in today’s times in a very nuanced manner.

Speaking about ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, Ayush Mehra shared: “Before you start watching ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, I want to tell you that it is not season two. It is a new chapter, we did season one at a time and space where things were different. Watch it with an open heart, watch it because it not only talks about relationships, it’s a show about life, it’s a show about adulting, insecurity, instability, and how to happily let go and still be content.”

His co-actor in the series Aisha Ahmed, who portrays his love interest Ria, shared, “I think it will make you uncomfortable at certain points but just sitting with us, it will make you feel a lot of things, some things are good while somethings will be bad, but I promise you at the end you will go back with a very happy and full heart.”

She further mentioned: “Something that Yogi (director) keeps saying is that, it’s a film, it’s not episodic so you can’t leave midway and decide if you like it or not.”

Produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, the series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on February 14.

20230128-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sandeep Kumaar: Being an actor is not easy at all

    Raghav Juyal confirms he’s a pivotal part of Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi...

    Throwback: When Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan were all set to...

    Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break