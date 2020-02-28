Minutes after NCW letter, AAP govt highlights rehab efforts

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Minutes after receiving a letter from the NCW asking for specifics about rehabilitation and temporary arrangement for the Delhi violence victims, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a series of tweets showcasing its efforts for the same.

The party tweeted: “AAP Govt has set up relief camps to provide shelter to the victims of violence. If you know any affected person who needs help, please DM us we will ensure he gets all the assistance from the government.”

In another tweet where it posted photos of an administrative visit, the AAP said: “There are around 200 people living in the camp, whose houses were completely burnt. The women said that they are being given adequate facilities and their compensation forms are also being filled up.”

In another tweet, the party posted a series of photos of tents and medical aid facilities in the Choti Eidgah area of Mustafabad in northeast Delhi.

In another post, the ruling party said: “Cabinet Minister of Delhi Government @AdvRajendraPal today visited the riots-affected areas of North East Delhi along with area MLA Surendra Singh, former MLA Sarita Singh, Corporation councillors and other officials.”

This series of tweets highlighting its efforts to rehabilitate the victims of the Delhi violence came soon after the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sent a notice to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in relation to the violence in the capital that has so far claimed 46 lives.

The copy was marked to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev for “information on the state government action plan for the rehabilitation of affected people”.

–IANS

