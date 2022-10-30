INDIALIFESTYLE

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s tips to get wedding season ready

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) We are all prepared to anticipate the impending wedding season after Diwali. Most of us are eager to fully enjoy the rituals and functions with our loved ones while also looking our best because this wedding season comes after spending the previous two years confined to our homes and virtually attending weddings.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is here with us, ready from head to toe for the approaching wedding festivities. She is passionate about wellbeing and supports eating for both the body and the soul. In order to get that inner glow and be prepared for the wedding, she makes sure she nurtures her body and mind properly. Some of her secrets are listed below.

Practicing Yoga Everyday

It’s widely known how yoga benefits the body’s strength, flexibility, and balance. It also helps your body relax and sleep well at night, aiding that inner glow. Therefore, no matter where she is, she makes sure not to miss her 45-minute yoga session.

Conscious eating

Being a Delhi-ite, Mira is a big-time foodie but she is also mindful of her food habits. She is a vegetarian and makes sure she consumes a balanced diet and has seasonal fruits and vegetables that give her the right proportion of nutrients and macros, keeping her in shape.

Hair Supplements

The constant change in Mumbai weather can lead to hair fall and dull hair. To fix this, one of the newest additions to Mira’s health regime are Melts® Healthy Hair and Hair Fall Control by Wellbeing Nutrition.

Cold Therapy

Rubbing ice over the face, commonly referred to as cold therapy, boosts blood circulation in the face and makes it radiant. If done from time to time, it removes toxins from the body, heals and prevents acne, reduces puffy eyes, eliminates dark circles, exfoliates the skin, and slows the aging process. Doing this before the festive season is bound to boost the glow of your skin on that special day.

Hydration

Our body consists of more than 75 percent water making it the most important essence to attaining glowing skin and a healthy body. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day not only keeps her hydrated but also boosts the natural process of detoxification in her body, helps flush out toxins, and makes her skin hydrated and plump from within.

(Mira Rajput Kapoor, Youtuber)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221030-103003

