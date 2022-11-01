ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mira Rajput says Ishaan Khatter 'refuses to get out' of her, Shahid Kapoor's bed

It’s Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s birthday on Tuesday and his “bhabhi” (sister-in-law), Mira Rajput can’t keep calm.

Mira took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted and image of herself which shows her in the company of her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan can seen photobombing the couple as he makes a running pose and grins.

Mira wrote in the caption, “We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite.”

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015.

