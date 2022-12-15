INDIA

Miraculous escape for biker in TN

In a freak road accident, a biker escaped miraculously after a rope from a truck carrying fertilisers entangled around his neck and threw him off the bike in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district.

The accident occurred when Muthu, the biker from Srivaikuntam town, was proceeding towards his workplace. When he was crossing the Eral area, he was suddenly pulled off his bike to the ground.

Local people rushed to the spot and took him to hospital. Muthu suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The CCTV footage from the nearby shop revealed that a rope harness tied over the truck cut off and got entangled around Muthu’s neck throwing him off the bike.

Police sources told IANS that they are investigating the matter and after close examination of the CCTV footage, they will decide on further action.

