Singer Miranda Lambert reached her tipping point during a recent concert in Las Vegas where she stopped mid-song to scold some fans for taking selfies, which caused disturbances during her performance.

The country star was performing ‘Tin Man’ during her Las Vegas residency this past weekend when she took a pause from her performance to direct some words to some concertgoers, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I’m going to stop right here for a second,” Lambert said in the viral video. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Lambert continued, “I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.” The crowd in attendance started cheering and clapping for Lambert as the star signaled people to sit down and ask, “Shall we start again?”.

The music for ‘Tin Man’ started up again and Lambert went on with her performance. Lambert is currently headlining the Velvet Rodeo residency taking place at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The show is expected to run through December of this year after it was extended due to fan demand. Lambert’s performances in July are part of the 16-show extension that will also see her perform the rest of this month, November and December. Born in Longview, Texas, Lambert started out in early 2001 when she released her self-titled debut album independently.

In 2003, she finished in third place on the television program Nashville Star, a singing competition. Outside her solo career, she is a member of the Pistol Annies formed in 2011 alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Lambert has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. Lambert has been honored with more Academy of Country Music Awards than any artist in history.

