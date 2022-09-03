ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mirnaa to play female lead in Allari Naresh-starrer ‘Ugram’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mirnaa will play the female lead in director Vijay Kanakamedala’s upcoming Telugu film titled ‘Ugram’, its makers announced on Saturday.

‘Ugram’ will be Mirnaa’s second Telugu film. The actress is known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam movies including Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’. The film, which features Telugu star Allari Naresh in the lead, has triggered huge expectations as this is the second time that Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala will be working together. Vijay Kanakamedala had impressed big time with his writing in first film ‘Naandhi’, which featured Allari Naresh in the lead. Sources say he has now penned yet another intriguing script in which he will be showing Allari Naresh in an intense character.

The first look poster of the film, which was released recently, had Allari Naresh looking ferocious with injuries all over his body.

‘Ugram’ is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screens banner. The production house is known for having made films like ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’, ‘Majili’, ‘Gaali Sampath’ and ‘Tuck Jagadish’.

Sources inform that ‘Ugram’ will start rolling very soon. While almost the same technical team that worked on ‘Naandhi’ has been retained for ‘Ugram’, the cast is bound to change. Toom Venkat has penned the story and Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Sid has been roped in as the cinematographer of the film while Sricharan Pakala is to provide the music. Chota K. Prasad has been named editor of the film.

20220903-131603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jared Leto-starrer ‘Morbius’ release date pushed by 3 months

    Jackie Shroff packs a punch, with health tip

    Honey Singh releases dance track ‘Shor Machega’

    Aanand L Rai loves the exchange between storyteller and audience