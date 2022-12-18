Congress’s Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Warring on Sunday expressed shock over the remission of punishment to the convicts of the Pilibhit fake encounter in which 11 Sikhs were gunned down in 1991 by Uttar Pradesh Police.

“This is complete miscarriage of justice that the culprits of the cold blooded murder of 11 innocent Sikhs have been let of with seven years of imprisonment when the trial court had sentenced them to life imprisonment,” Warring said in a statement here.

He said the victims were on a pilgrimage on July 12, 1991 when they were dragged out of a bus by the Uttar Pradesh Policemen and segregated as they wore turbans. They were later shown killed in alleged encounters, he added.

Warring said the victims had got justice in 2016 after 25-long years when the CBI court sentenced the guilty cops to life imprisonment. “But unfortunately the Allahbad High Court has commuted their sentence to only seven years, which is not just gross injustice, but complete miscarriage of justice,” he said.

