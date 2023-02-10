‘Notting Hill’ actress Mischa Barton has claimed that she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 and he was 30.

The actress had made a revelation in an old video which has now emerged from the dark depths of the Internet because well, nothing really dies on the Internet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actress’ words from a 2005 interview have resurfaced after the actor was criticised for being spotted with 19-year-old Eden Polani.

Mischa’s comments came from her interview with Harpers & Queen during the height of her fame playing Marissa Cooper in ‘The OC’. In the chat she discussed the moment she and then-publicist Craig Schneider saw the Titanic man at a shoot in Malibu.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the meeting came just as Leo and Gisele Bundchen had ended their six-year on-off relationship. Mischa claimed in the interview that Craig said: “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.”

The actress said she told him she wasn’t interested in older men and asked the publication: “Isn’t Leo, like, 30 or something?”

The re-emergence of the interview comes as Leonardo faced backlash for being sighted with Eden, who is a French-Israeli model. Sources close to Leo denied that the pair were dating after rumours spread but didn’t comment on whether they had ever been romantically involved.

