Miscreant tears screen of cinema hall to protest ‘Pathaan’ in Bihar’s Bettiah

A miscreant tore the screen of a cinema hall in Bihar’s Bettiah to protest against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ movie.

The incident happened during the evening show (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on Tuesday in Lal Talkies located in Chanpatia block of the district.

The accused along with one of his friends fled soon after committing the crime. Local police have arrested two of the accused’s friends.

The police said that four youths went to Lal talkies to watch the movie. While the movie was underway, one of the youths went near the screen and cut it with the help of a knife. Following the incident, huge chaos occurred in the theatre.

The operators of the theatre cancelled the show. Those present in the hall nabbed two of the culprit’s friends and handed them over to the local police.

“We are currently quizzing the arrested persons to identify the main accused. He is at large,” said an officer of the Chanpatia police station.

