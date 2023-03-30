INDIA

Miscreants clash with police in Delhi, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A 23-year old man, out on bail for his involvement in a riots case, along with his brother allegedly had an altercation with the police in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area.

The video of the entire incident has also gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that couple of people had a fight with police staff.

According to the police, beat staff of Mukherjee Nagar police station was patrolling on Wednesday evening in the area of Indira Vikas colony, when they tried to verify the antecedents of a suspicious person, identified as Deepak (23), who and his brother became agitated and started an altercation with the staff in uniform.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and legal action is being taken as per provisions of law, said a senior police official.

“Further during verification, alleged Deepak was found previously involved in a riots case and he recently came out of jail on bail. Further probe is in progress,” the official added.

20230330-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader, Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa

    Goa govt to spend Rs 130 cr on botanical garden to...

    Surface-to-air missile system for Army successfully hits aerial targets: DRDO

    Trolls could have put Arshdeep in emotional turmoil, indicates Ashwin