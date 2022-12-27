INDIA

Miscreants hypnotize woman in Patna, rob her ornamments

Two unidentified men allegedly hypnotized a woman and made off with her jewellery in Kankarbagh locality of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Ranju Prasad — wife of a retired botany professor in the College of Commerce, Patna — was going to a doctor’s clinic for a medical check-up.

As she reached the Shivaji Park three-wheeler stand, a man approached and offered her a camphor, which appeared to be a part of prasad.

When the woman refused to accept it, the man scared her by saying that the gold ring and chain she was wearing were jinxed and could prove fatal for her son.

“He then put a few drops of water on Ranju’s right palm and asked her to move her hand in clockwise motion over her head. As soon as she did it, she went into a trance-like state and started to follow his commands. By then, the miscreant was joined by his associate. Obeying their command, the victim handed over her gold ornaments to the duo who decamped with it,” said an official of Kankar Bagh police station.

“An investigation is underway,” he added.

