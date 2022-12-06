INDIA

Miscreants loot jewellery worth Rs 1 cr in Bihar’s Samastipur

Nearly a dozen armed robbers looted a prominent jewellery shop in Bihar’s Samastipur and ran away with ornaments worth Rs 1 crore, police said.

The robbers, including one woman, arrived at the ‘Heera Jewellers’ located at Mohanpur Nakku Chowk in Samastipur and took all employees and customers at gunpoint.

In a statement to the police, the employees of the shop claimed that a woman came in the shop as a customer. After her signal, around one dozen robbers barged into the shop and took everyone inside at gunpoint.

The robbers thrashed some of the employees and broke the CCTV cameras. The accused also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV.

“We have registered an FIR in Mufassil police station and efforts are on to nab the robbers,” said a Samastipur police officer.

Sources have said that the jewellery shop owner has a back-up of the CCTV footage and it has been handed over to the police.

Earlier on Monday evening, nearly a dozen armed men looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from the house of Madhulika Singh, owner of Samastpur’s ‘Bhola Talkies’. The robbers held her hostage for an hour at gunpoint.

