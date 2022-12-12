INDIA

Miscreants ram car into Greater Noida society gate

NewsWire
0
0

Miscreants rammed their speeding car into an iron gate of a society in Greater Noida, damaging the gate.

The incident, which has been captured in the CCTV installed at the spot, happened in a society in the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida. The police are now trying to trace the car occupants through the CCTV footage.

According to information, a Bolero car hit and broke gate number 3 in Delta 2 sector on Saturday night. Earlier, the car was captured in the CCTV moving in suspicious circumstances in several blocks of the sector. Residents Welfare Association office-bearers have complained to the police about the matter.

RWA president Ajab Singh Bhati said that the Bolero car was seen coming inside from gate number 1 at 3.11 a.m. on Saturday. First the car went to a canteen of L Block and then via Gate No. 2, reached J Block. It was seen standing for some time near a banquet hall at gate number 4.

Then at around 4.18 a.m., the car came out at speed and hit and damaged gate number 3. A complaint has been made to the police for registering a case by giving the car number captured by the CCTV.

20221212-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre bans rice export

    In ode to human strength, a ‘statue of immunity’ in the...

    DHFL directors sent to 3 days custodial remand in Rs 36,615...

    UP bananas being exported to Iran