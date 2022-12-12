Miscreants rammed their speeding car into an iron gate of a society in Greater Noida, damaging the gate.

The incident, which has been captured in the CCTV installed at the spot, happened in a society in the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida. The police are now trying to trace the car occupants through the CCTV footage.

According to information, a Bolero car hit and broke gate number 3 in Delta 2 sector on Saturday night. Earlier, the car was captured in the CCTV moving in suspicious circumstances in several blocks of the sector. Residents Welfare Association office-bearers have complained to the police about the matter.

RWA president Ajab Singh Bhati said that the Bolero car was seen coming inside from gate number 1 at 3.11 a.m. on Saturday. First the car went to a canteen of L Block and then via Gate No. 2, reached J Block. It was seen standing for some time near a banquet hall at gate number 4.

Then at around 4.18 a.m., the car came out at speed and hit and damaged gate number 3. A complaint has been made to the police for registering a case by giving the car number captured by the CCTV.

