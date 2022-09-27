INDIA

Miscreants scribble death threat on K’taka RSS leader’s car

NewsWire
0
1

Tension gripped the Kadur town of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday after miscreants scribbled death threat on the car of an RSS leader.

According to police, the miscreants have scribbled “kill you” and “jihad” on the car.

The threats were issued to Dr Shashidhara, an RSS Dharma Jagarana Convener. Shashidhara is in business and is also involved in Hindu religious activities.

The police said that the miscreants have punctured all the four wheels of Shashidhara’s vehicle, which was parked near his house. They scribbled threats and used vulgar language against him.

Though there were more than 30 cars parked in the area, the miscreants chose the RSS leader’s vehicle. The incident has created panic among the people and police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigations.

Police sources said that this might be the reaction to the raids and arrests of the Popular Front of India leaders in the state. Chikkamagaluru district is a stronghold of BJP and RSS. The controversial Bababudangiri Dattatreya Peetha is located in the district.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police continued the raids on PFI offices and residences of its party leaders. Over 80 people have been detained across the state. The raids have been conducted in Gadag, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Raichur, Kolar, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts.

20220927-140004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sextortion’ scams increasing amid pandemic

    BJP to hold a dozen big rallies in poll-bound Assam

    Govt approves purchase of Arjun tanks, arms worth Rs 13,700 cr

    K’taka govt to screen 1.5 cr children ahead of third wave