Miscreants took away the cash box from the Bank of India ATM in Jorapokhar police station area of Dhanbad district.

The incident took place on Monday night. Rs 10.5 lakhs were placed in the machine on November 26 and Rs 8-10 lakhs is estimated to have been stolen, said police.

The incident came to light when people came to withdraw money from the ATM, located at Putki road.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the theft.

According to the police, it is not known how the box was removed from the machine. The CCTV installed inside the ATM booth has been out of order since around 20 days.

The police said the bank manager has apprised the agency who put money in the machine about the incident. No security personnel had been stationed at the booth, the police added.

