INDIALIFESTYLE

Miscreants thrash toll plaza personnel in Greater Noida

NewsWire
0
0

A group of men, including a car driver, thrashed a toll collector and security personnel deployed at Luharli toll plaza on National Highway-91 in Greater Noida, when the latter demanded toll payment from one of the accused.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

The miscreants fled from the spot with the car soon after the incident.

Toll plaza manager Mukesh Kumar said that when a car driver was asked for toll payment at around 11.30 a.m. on Monday, he started misbehaving with the toll personnel.

Kumar added that more men, who appeared to be locals joined and assaulted him and security personnel, Shyamveer.

A complaint has been registered at Dadri police station.

Kumar said that such violent incidents kept happening on a regular basis in the area and no action had been taken by the police officers in the matter.

20230206-190002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt panel recommends Covovax inclusion in vax drive for 12 and...

    ‘With normal activities halted, Covid impacted children’s mental health’

    CBI begins probe into Kanpur businessman’s murder

    Some of the truest emotions are felt on stage: Sid Sriram