A group of men, including a car driver, thrashed a toll collector and security personnel deployed at Luharli toll plaza on National Highway-91 in Greater Noida, when the latter demanded toll payment from one of the accused.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

The miscreants fled from the spot with the car soon after the incident.

Toll plaza manager Mukesh Kumar said that when a car driver was asked for toll payment at around 11.30 a.m. on Monday, he started misbehaving with the toll personnel.

Kumar added that more men, who appeared to be locals joined and assaulted him and security personnel, Shyamveer.

A complaint has been registered at Dadri police station.

Kumar said that such violent incidents kept happening on a regular basis in the area and no action had been taken by the police officers in the matter.

20230206-190002