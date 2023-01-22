INDIA

Miscreants vandalise Noida restaurant, beat up owners

NewsWire
0
0

Some miscreants allegedly thrashed a man and his sister running a restaurant in Noida Sector-46, and also vandalised the eatery. A video of the incident has surfaced.

The incident took place on the night of January 19 at Fit Foodie restaurant in Glory Market of Sector-46, Noida.

Some youths were doing stunts in front of the restaurant. The brother and sister stopped them from doing stunts. The men got angry and attacked the duo with sticks, vandalising the restaurant.

At present, the police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. All of them will be arrested soon.

The brother and sister have complained to the police.

In the video, some youths can be seen picking up the chairs kept outside the restaurant and throwing them inside the restaurant, damaging the glass of the restaurant.

The youths are seen vandalising the restaurant with sticks in their hands. Frightened by this, the brother-sister duo stood far away outside the restaurant.

After the video surfaced, the police are probing the entire matter. They said that arrest will be made in this matter only after the investigation.

20230122-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt preparing to auction 5G spectrum services this year

    Why D.S. Mishra’s appointment as CS is important in UP

    In a show of strength, rebel Sena leader Shinde claims support...

    Shivpal appoints son Aditya as PSPL state unit chief