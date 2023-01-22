Some miscreants allegedly thrashed a man and his sister running a restaurant in Noida Sector-46, and also vandalised the eatery. A video of the incident has surfaced.

The incident took place on the night of January 19 at Fit Foodie restaurant in Glory Market of Sector-46, Noida.

Some youths were doing stunts in front of the restaurant. The brother and sister stopped them from doing stunts. The men got angry and attacked the duo with sticks, vandalising the restaurant.

At present, the police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. All of them will be arrested soon.

The brother and sister have complained to the police.

In the video, some youths can be seen picking up the chairs kept outside the restaurant and throwing them inside the restaurant, damaging the glass of the restaurant.

The youths are seen vandalising the restaurant with sticks in their hands. Frightened by this, the brother-sister duo stood far away outside the restaurant.

After the video surfaced, the police are probing the entire matter. They said that arrest will be made in this matter only after the investigation.

