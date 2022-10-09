INDIA

Mishap at construction site near IGI Airport’s T-l, 2 die

In a tragic incident, two labourers working at a construction site at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1, were killed while six others suffered severe injuries after they fell from a scaffolding. The incident took place on October 6 while it was reported on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the labourers who were killed were identified as Manoj (19) and Vikash (30).

“It happened on October 6 at around 10:15 p.m. We got to know about the incident from Safdarjung Hospital. The emergency staff of the hospital informed us that two patients Vikash and Manoj got admitted in the hospital. We were told that they were admitted after getting hurt by falling from height at Terminal no 1,” the official said.

The police said that injured Vikash was declared brought dead on arrival while Manoj succumbed during the course of treatment in Safdarjung hospital.

“Beside this, six other persons who had got injured were still under treatment at hospital. The work of scaffolding was under contractor Mintu Yadav at Node building T-1 arrival at L&T construction site,” the official said.

The official said that an FIR under sections 337 and 304 A of IPC was registered in this respect.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

