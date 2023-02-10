INDIALIFESTYLE

Mishap in factory owned by K’taka Minister’s kin, worker killed

A worker was killed and four others injured at a workplace accident in Nirani Sugars Limited in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district on Friday. The factory is owned by the family members of the Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

The deceased is identified as 27-year-old Gurunath Huchchannanavar, a resident of Gujnarakoppa village near Mudhol. The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital.

According to police, Gurunath was “grilled to death on the blazing hot fumes of a boiler”. The incident happened when the deceased attempted to clean the outer layer of the equipment.

The tragedy happened as the lid opened accidentally exposing the deceased to blazing fumes which killed him on the spot.

The four workers, who were working in the close vicinity, suffered burn injuries.

The police have taken up the case for investigation. Further details were awaited.

20230210-151403

