Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23 following a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia.

The fashion model passed away on Thursday, May 4, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tom Bull, her boyfriend, confirmed her passing on Instagram.

“We loved with a love that was more than love,” he wrote.

Weir, who had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University, was on life support at Westmead Hospital for several weeks after her accident, according to News.com.au.

The model’s final Instagram post has already been flooded with heartfelt tributes from her friends, family, and colleagues. One friend wrote, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you, I love you. I’m so lucky to have known you. Thank you for everything.”

Weir was planning to move to London in the coming years in order to develop her modelling career.

Scoop Management, her agency, has shared several photos of Weir on social media, saying that she will “always be remembered.”

Weir was one of 27 finalists in the Australian Miss Universe competition in 2022, and photographer Chris Dwyer has also taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

He wrote, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

The model started horse-riding at the age of three and she described it as her “passion.” She told the Gold Coast Magazine, “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was three years old and can’t imagine my life without it.”

