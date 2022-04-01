INDIALIFESTYLE

Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu claps back at body-shamers

New Delhi, April 1 (IANSlife) Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who was just crowned Miss Universe 2021, walked the runway for designers Shivan & Narresh at the recently held FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in the national capital.

Harnaz looked stunning in a red halter gown, but a photo from the occasion went viral for all the wrong reasons. Social media users body shamed the Miss Universe calling her ‘plus size’ and trolled her for gaining weight and curves.

Not to be deterred by the criticism, Harnaaz took her critics head on, stating she has been bullied for being too skinny and now too fat. She also asserted she is comfortable in her skin and loves herself.

Sandhu has revealed that her weight fluctuation is due to Celiac disease which is a reaction to a Gluten protein present in wheat, barley, and rye which causes an immunological reaction leading to weight gain.

