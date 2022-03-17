A big round of applause for Miss Poland, Karolina Bielawska who was crowned Miss World 2021 at the pageant held in San Juan in Puerto Rico. This is the 70th Edition of the Miss World pageant.

Miss Poland beat the other finalists who were from USA, Cote d’Ivoire, Northern Ireland, Mexico and Indonesia to clinch the title.

She was crowned by Miss World 2019 winner Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica. Miss World 2021, first runner up was awarded to Shree Saini who is Miss USA and second runner up was Olivia Yacé who is Miss Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the official website of Miss World, (missworld.com), Karolina is currently doing her Masters in Management and wishes to pursue her PhD. Right now, she works as a model but her aspiration is to be a motivational speaker.

According to her bio mentioned on the website, Karolina is said to be “very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved with”. Her Beauty with a Purpose project ‘Zupa Na Pietrynie’ provides constant help to homeless people and it also helps raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. The website further said that every Sunday, Karolina makes sandwiches, hot drinks, meals and food packages as well as medical support for about 300 homeless people as well as for those in need.

The Miss World 2021 was conducted in two parts, one that took place in December 2021 and the second again in March 2022. This was due to the rise in Covid cases globally.

India’s entrant to Miss World, Manasa Varanasi failed to make it to the top six finalists. She did however; win one of the special awards ‘Beauty With a Purpose’. This award was given to 6 contestants and Manasa was one of them.