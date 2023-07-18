A BJP leader, who went missing from Hyderabad five days ago, was tracked down by Cyberabad police in Vijayawada on Tuesday and brought back to the Telanagana capital.

The BJP leder was identified as M. Tirupathi Reddy and police are likely to announce the details on Wednesday.

Tirupathi Reddy, who is also a real estate businessman, reportedly told police he had gone to Vijayawada as he was facing a threat from followers of a MLA of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The BJP leader’s wife had alleged that he was kidnapped. She had lodged a complaint at Alwal police station and also staged a sit-in demanding justice. Sujatha alleged that he was under extreme pressure to sell their land at Alwal at a low price.

Based on the CCTV footage, police found that Reddy had gone to the Tahsildar’s office in his car on July 13. He left the car there and left in an autorickshaw. His mobile phone was also switched off.

The BJP leader reportedly had a dispute with M. Janardhan Reddy over his one and a half acre land. He had complained to higher officials that some persons were trying to grab his land allegedly with the police’s support.

