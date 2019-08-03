Missing British astrophysicist found dead on Greek island

Athens, Aug 8 (IANS) The body of a missing British astrophysicist has been found on a Greek island, police said.

Greek police had expanded their search operations to locate Natalie Christopher, 35, who was holidaying in the Ikaria island, with her Cypriot partner, reports Xinhua news agency.

The body was spotted on Wednesday in a ravine 20 metres deep, in a rough mountainous area outside Agios Kirikos, the main port of Ikaria.

A forensic investigator and officials from the Greek Directorate of Criminal Investigation, are going to conduct an on-site autopsy and investigate the scene on Thursday, according to Greek national news agency AMNA.

Emergency service staff who discovered the body, told state broadcaster ERT that a large rock had dislodged as she fell, causing multiple head injuries. The cause of death was being ascertained.

The police were investigating blood stains found on her bedroom pillow, attributed by her partner to a nose bleed. The samples were sent to a laboratory for DNA analysis, according to Greek media report.

Police launched the search on Monday after the woman’s disappearance was reported to the island’s Police Department by her partner.

A sports enthusiast, Christopher went missing after she reportedly told her friend on the phone that she had gone jogging.

