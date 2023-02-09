INDIA

Missing from duty, 250 govt doctors in UP to face action

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has drawn up a list of 250 government doctors who took leave to complete a specialisation course, but did not report back on duty.

Notices will be issued to these doctors and they will face disciplinary action if they fail to explain or report back on duty.

The health department allows doctors to pursue higher studies and they go for diploma or postgraduate degree courses at institutions after qualifying the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“The list of doctors who did not rejoin duty has had names since 2016. There are many doctors who have joined courses. They completed the course but did not return to join duty,” said a senior health official.

The doctors going for higher studies are required to report back to the place where they worked last.

20230209-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India approves NDC under Paris climate pact

    At 6,984 cases, India reports slight rise in daily Covid count

    5 charred to death in Bihar fire accident

    AIFF technical committee recommends extension of Igor Stimac’s contract till AFC...