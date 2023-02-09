The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has drawn up a list of 250 government doctors who took leave to complete a specialisation course, but did not report back on duty.

Notices will be issued to these doctors and they will face disciplinary action if they fail to explain or report back on duty.

The health department allows doctors to pursue higher studies and they go for diploma or postgraduate degree courses at institutions after qualifying the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“The list of doctors who did not rejoin duty has had names since 2016. There are many doctors who have joined courses. They completed the course but did not return to join duty,” said a senior health official.

The doctors going for higher studies are required to report back to the place where they worked last.

