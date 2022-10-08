INDIA

Missing girl found murdered in Delhi

An eight-year-old girl, who went missing, was found murdered in Narela in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call in this respect from outer North Delhi at around 10 p.m. on Friday night.

The official said that a police team was immediately sent to the spot and CCTV footage of nearby areas was analysed.

“The victim was seen moving with one person. The accused seen in the video was identified and traced. He was taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused tried to mislead but later he broke down,” the police said.

The police said that the accused was having a strained relationship with the brother of the deceased.

“The accused told us that in a bid to teach her brother a lesson, he killed the girl and dumped her body,” the police said.

Initially, an FIR under Section 363 of IPC was lodged and now Section 302 has also been added.

“Crime team and forensic team visited and inspected the spot. Legal experts have also been pressed into service. Sexual assault is ruled out by them. We are proceeding towards post-mortem,” the police said.

Meanwhile, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and asked them to furnish a report of the incident.

