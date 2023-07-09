INDIA

Missing girl’s body found floating in canal in UP’s Kannauj

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday, was found floating in a canal in Kannauj .

The girl had gone missing while on her way back from college in the Tirwa area on Friday afternoon.

The girl, resident of a village under Thathia police station, was pursuing B.Sc at a women’s degree college in Tirwa area, police said.

“When she did not return home till noon, her family members tried to contact her on her mobile phone but to no avail,” said a police official.

The girl’s parents contacted her friends, who said she had left for home after exam. The family members launched a search for her in the surrounding areas. When they failed to trace her, they informed the police. On Saturday, her body was found floating in a canal on the village outskirts.

Tirwa circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Thathia police station in-charge Vikram Singh reached the spot and initiated investigations.

Police took the body into custody and have sent it for postmortem. They have interrogated a few suspects in this regard.

“Investigations are underway and further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint and an autopsy report,” said Shiv Pratap Singh.

2023070936319

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Month-long Nilgiris summer festival to highlight TN tribal culture

    Over 17,000 perform Amaranth Yatra in Kashmir

    Delhi-based footwear brand goes vegan

    ‘Love jihad karne walon ko, goli maro salon ko’ slogan raised...