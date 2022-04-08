INDIA

Missing girl’s body found in car in Asaram’s ashram

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a minor girl, who went missing from her house four days ago, was recovered from a car parked in self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Friday.

The car had been parked in the ashram premises in Bimour village of Nagar Kotwali area since past several days.

When a foul smell emanated from the car in the morning, the ashram staff opened the vehicle and saw the body inside after which they informed the police.

The police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Initial investigations suggest that it is a case of murder and the body was hidden in the car, the police said.

Police and forensic teams are searching the ashram and the car.

Further investigations are underway.

20220408-125602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala in mini lockdown mode

    Donning traditional ‘basanti’ turbans, thousands head for Mann’s oath

    Shocking, distressing: SC on Section 66A still being used to book...

    Centre approves VRS of ED Joint director Rajeshwar Singh