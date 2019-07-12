Missing kid — 8th in six months — found murdered in M-P

Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Kids are bearing the brunt of growing crime in Madhya Pradesh. There have been eight incidents in the past six months where the government acted only after the victims had lost their lives. Bhopal police on Tuesday recovered partly-charred body of 4-year-old Varun Meena who was missing since Sunday. Varuns family feared he was kidnapped when he left home to buy toffees from a nearby shop.

The police hunt began when the family lodged a report about his disappearance on Sunday evening. Police said Varun’s body was found in a closed house less than 100 feet from home. The house was closed for many years. The body was wrapped in a mattress before being burnt.

Tension mounted in the village, when the police detained a woman named Sunita Solanki, from a nearby house for questioning. Even before police started questioning the woman, Varun’s family members and neighbours attacked her. Police had to lathi-charge on the spot. DIG Irshad Wali was injured in the melee. The area remained tense till late evening. The body of the child was taken for post-mortem.

According to one report, the police believed it could be case of child sacrifice over some superstition as the parents insisted they did not suspect anyone killing the child due to animosity.

The police later claimed Sunita had admitted to the crime. She suspected Varun’s family to have stolen Rs 30,000 and some silver and gold from house. She did not register any police complaint but did the child in. Police said Sunita took unsuspecting child home, fed him chapattis laced with insecticide and drowned him in water tank. Then she hid the body into a grain storage container before disposing it in the deserted house.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

