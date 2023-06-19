INDIA

Missing man found dead in UP’s Etah

The body of a 25-year-old man who had gone missing a day before, was found in Shastri Nagar locality under the Jaithara police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, police said.

The man, identified as Chetan Yadav, had been shot at and then stabbed to death.

Yadav’s wife Ruby said, “My husband had an argument as the loading vehicle he was driving collided with a bike. The two bike-borne men threatened to kill him. He went missing on Sunday evening.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhananjay Kushwaha, said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against a local resident Aakash, as named by the family members of the deceased, and an unknown person. The entire matter is being investigated in detail.”

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased along with locals staged a protest by keeping the body outside the police station and later blocking the Jaithra-Aliganj road. The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused.

“Three teams have been tasked to arrest the accused men at the earliest,” Kushwaha added.

