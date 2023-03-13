The body of a young man, who had gone missing on Saturday, has been found hanging from a banyan tree under mysterious circumstances in the outskirts of Kakwan area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Zileydar Jatav (28), a resident of Kakwan town.

According to police, Zileydar had gone missing on Saturday morning, when he had left the house to a nearby field to answer nature’s call.

He did not return home and his body was found hanging from a banyan tree near the water tank, at a distance of around three hundred meters from the house, on Sunday.

The kin, who reached the spot on the information, expressed the apprehension that some unidentified people apparently killed Zileydar and later hanged his body from a tree.

Inspector Brij Mohan Singh meanwhile said that prima facie it appears that the man has died by suicide by hanging self. “Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings in the post-mortem report,” he added.

