Missing man located, Toronto Police thanks public

The Toronto Police Service has thanked the public for their assistance in locating a missing man.

Jack Fitzgerald, 73, was last seen on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in The Queensway and Glendale Avenue area. The Toronto Police Service had requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He was described as white, 5’11”, 170 lbs., with grey hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and purple dress shirt, and navy blue khakis pants.

He was located on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

There is no picture available at this time since the Police are concerned for his safety.