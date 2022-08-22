INDIA

Missing minor found dead in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

An eight-year-old girl who had been mising for two weeks, was found dead with her throat slit near the Yamuna Khadar area in the national capital, police said.

According to information, the victim went missing on August 5 and a complaint in this respect was filed her family members.

The family had also searched for her in entire area but all went in vein.

“On August 18, the girl’s body was found. Her neck had injury marks. She was murdered. The body was sent to a nearby government hospital for the post-mortem,” the police said.

The police have now lodged a case of kidnapping and murder and are waiting for the autopsy results to confirm whether she was raped or not.

The police has learnt in the preliminary investigation that a known person could be behind the crime.

Senior police official said that they have been questioning people of the area to get a clue about the suspect.

20220822-081803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi Adityanath breaks ‘Noida jinx’

    Oppo partners with IIT Delhi to empower young talent in India

    Kerala logs 809 new Covid cases, no deaths

    Free-of-charge dialysis hospital at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib