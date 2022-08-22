An eight-year-old girl who had been mising for two weeks, was found dead with her throat slit near the Yamuna Khadar area in the national capital, police said.

According to information, the victim went missing on August 5 and a complaint in this respect was filed her family members.

The family had also searched for her in entire area but all went in vein.

“On August 18, the girl’s body was found. Her neck had injury marks. She was murdered. The body was sent to a nearby government hospital for the post-mortem,” the police said.

The police have now lodged a case of kidnapping and murder and are waiting for the autopsy results to confirm whether she was raped or not.

The police has learnt in the preliminary investigation that a known person could be behind the crime.

Senior police official said that they have been questioning people of the area to get a clue about the suspect.

