A missing pet parrot, whose owners had announced a Rs 50,000 reward for whoever finds it, has been found after a week.

Elated family members rewarded Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 50,000 announced earlier to the person who found ‘Rustama’, the African grey parrot.

Earlier, the owners had printed 30,000 handbills, and started searching in residential areas as their pet went missing in Tumakuru city of Karnataka.

Srinivas, a resident of Bandepalya in Tumakuru had noticed the rare parrot in front of his residence and kept it safely with him.

Srinivas came to know about the search for the bird and reward by neighbours.

Srinivas then called the owners and returned the parrot to them. The owners had also launched a search with another bird, thinking that ‘Rustuma’ will respond to its partner bird.

According to Ravi, an animal activist and the owner of the bird, their family nursed two African grey parrots at their home in Jayanagar locality of Tumakuru district. One of the parrots, ‘Rustuma’ had gone missing on July 16.

The family celebrates the birthday of the two parrots every year with pomp and show.

The bonding of the family with the parrot and their endeavour to discover and get back the lost parrot has moved people and animal lovers in the state.

