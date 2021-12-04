HomeHEALTHMissing South Africans traced; K'taka health dept heaves sigh of relief
HEALTH

Missing South Africans traced; K’taka health dept heaves sigh of relief

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
3

The South African nationals, who had arrived in Bengaluru and gone incommunicado, have been finally traced by the civic and police authorities in Bengaluru, sources in the health department said on Saturday.

As many as 10 South African nationals were untraceable till Friday evening. Health department officials were worried in the backdrop of detection of the country’s first two Omicron cases in Bengaluru, amid testing of all passengers arriving to the state from the ‘high risk’ countries.

However, these 10 South African nationals were not found at their addresses and their mobile phones were also switched off. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had sought the help of the police to trace them. The joint operation has now yielded results, and all the South Africans have been tracked, and their swabs have been sent for testing.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok had stated that the missing persons would be tracked by Friday midnight.

These South African nationals had arrived in Bengaluru between November 12 and November 22.

As many as 57 persons arrived here from the ‘high risk’ during this period, including the South African national. The health department is planning to send all the samples for genomic sequencing to get clarity on the presence of Omicron virus.

The stringent measures at the airport were initiated from November 22 onwards, before these persons arrived in Bengaluru.

20211204-211038

Previous articleDelhi: Pregnant women to get free treatment for Hepatitis B, C
Next articleK’taka opposes declaring Western Ghats ‘Eco-Sensitive Zone’
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.