DIASPORAWORLD

Missing Texas child’s Indian-origin stepdad stole $10K before fleeing to India

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian-origin stepfather of a six-year-old boy, who is feared dead, stole $10,000 from a convenience store company in Texas where he worked, before fleeing to India with his wife and six other children, police said.

The FBI and other US federal agencies are seeking to extradite and arrest Arshdeep Singh and his wife Cindy Rodriguez-Singh for abandoning/endangering their child with special needs, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said this week.

Arshdeep now also faces a felony theft charge for fraudulently altering cash deposit records to steal cash, and depositing $8,000 into his account hours before leaving the country, Spencer said.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was one of the 10 children born to Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

Three siblings lived with their grandparents, while Noel and the others lived with their mother in a shed in Everman, a suburb of Fort Worth.

Spencer said that Arshdeep Singh, Cindy, and six other children got on a plane and travelled to India just before a welfare check conducted on March 20 at the family’s home found Noel missing.

At the time Cindy told police that Noel was in Mexico with his biological father, which investigators later found out to be false.

“We want these fugitives arrested and extradited to the US so that we can seek answers for the disappearance of Noel,” Spencer had said in a previous news conference.

Police investigations found that Cindy neglected and abused Noel, which included depriving that child with food and water.

She had reportedly told relatives that the child was “evil” or “possessed”.

According to multiple media reports, Noel was born prematurely and suffered from several physical disabilities and developmental disorders.

At the time the couple flew to India, there were reportedly no warrants against them, thus helping them board the flight.

Police said that the body of the child is yet to be found, adding that extensive search operations involving sniffer dogs have already begun.

20230427-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kavadi’ ritual held to fight COVID-19 in California

    PIO student killing: US Judge asked to review suspect’s competency claim

    Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person attacked in NY by ‘super perp’

    Pramila Jayapal not in race for Democratic leadership