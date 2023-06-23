York police continue to appeal for public assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old man from Vaughan.

Divakar Paramsothy last spoke to his family around 6 p.m. on June 19, when he was believed to be in the downtown area of Toronto. His family and police have not been able to locate him and are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators now believe he could be in Niagara Falls and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

Divakar Paramsothy is described as 5’5” weighing 161 lbs, bald with a goatee and was last seen wearing a red-and-black striped golf shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.