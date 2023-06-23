COMMUNITY

Missing Vaughan man could be in Niagara Falls: Police

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

York police continue to appeal for public assistance in locating a missing 43-year-old man from Vaughan.

Divakar Paramsothy last spoke to his family around 6 p.m. on June 19, when he was believed to be in the downtown area of Toronto. His family and police have not been able to locate him and are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators now believe he could be in Niagara Falls and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

Divakar Paramsothy is described as 5’5” weighing 161 lbs, bald with a goatee and was last seen wearing a red-and-black striped golf shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario introduces a Virtual Clinical Immersion Training program for under-represented students

    Ontario’s Science Advisory Table to be dissolved

    CASSA launches app to help children and youth combat online hate

    70% of immigrants successful at finding jobs in Canada: Survey