Missing war documents: Shiv Sena MP writes to Culture Minister

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written a letter to Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, stating about National Archives of India observation that there are no records of the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971 as well as Green Revolution.

“This highlights the need for enhancing transparency and accessibility of records to the general public, academicians, and researchers by declassifying information of historical importance under the Public Records Act, 1993 and liberal application of the colonial legislations such as Official Secrets Act, 1923,” she wrote in her letter.

She said the Defence Minister’s recent order to declassify important war records older than 25 years is highly appreciated.

“It is also suggested that the Committee formed for the review and study of such documents may be kept free of bureaucratic control depending on the sensitivity of the subject matter concerned,” she wrote.

The Shiv Sena MP said the National Archives of India is the custodian of India’s history and identity. If the history is not preserved and made more accessible to those of us who seek to understand it, the tendency to use an imagined past or to repeat forgotten mistakes will be the only and rather disastrous way forward.

