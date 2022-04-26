INDIA

Mission 2024: RSS survey to gauge political situation in Bengal

With just two years left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to conduct a survey to gauge the ground-level political situation in the state.

Now questions are being raised as to why the RSS is directly taking up the task of conducting the survey instead of leaving it to the state unit of the BJP.

The grassroots level survey will be conducted over a period of six months.

An RSS office-bearer in West Bengal, who did not wish to be named, said that since the debacle in last year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal, the state unit of BJP has done a number of introspections, but nothing has really worked.

“So the RSS leadership has decided to directly conduct the survey on the ground-level political situation in the state,” he said.

It is learnt that the said survey will be conducted in all the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state, for which two-member teams will be formed for each of the 444 blocks.

Sources said that first a team will come from the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, which will supervise the entire survey process.

After that another team of experts will come from Delhi which will analyse the findings of the survey. The final report will be submitted to the RSS headquarters following which the next plan of action for West Bengal will be finalised.

The survey team will also try to prepare separate reports on the existing sphere of RSS’ functioning in the state and the difficulties faced by the Sangh in carrying out its activities in Bengal, especially under pressure from the state’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress.

“Because of the pressure from the ruling party, there is a need to bring about certain changes in our modus operandi in West Bengal. But that change will not be possible unless the areas are identified where these changes are required. So a detailed survey was absolutely necessary, which is happening at last,” the RSS functionary said.

