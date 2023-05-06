INDIA

Mission Belagavi: Amit Shah appeals people to ensure BJP’s win in all 18 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on Mission Belagavi, eyeing the most number of seats in the second largest district in Karnataka after Bengaluru Urban, as the state heads to polls on May 10. Belagavi has 18 seats.

Addressing a large gathering in Saundatti town in Belagavi district, Shah said that in the 2018, people gave 11 seats to the BJP.

“Had you given all the 18 seats to the BJP, there wouldn’t have been a JD (S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP increased its tally in the district to 13 through Ooperation Lotus after senior leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatalli got elected in the by-polls.

“You must put all the 18 seats into BJP’s ‘jholi’ (kitty),” Shah appealed to the crowd.

“The Congress had imprisoned our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar at Hindalga prison in Belagavi district. He was the only freedom fighter who was awarded life imprisonment punishment twice. The Congress repeatedly insults Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi, you will not see a greater sacrifice than that of Veer Savarkar even if you take birth 10 times,” the Home Minister said.

Shah also said that the photo of Veer Savarkar is installed in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

“I am taking up campaigning in six seats in Belagavi district. I am staying back here. On May 13, a majority BJP government will come to power in Karnataka,” he said.

